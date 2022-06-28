Fatal collision on Good Luck Road leaves 1 dead, 5 others hospitalized

One man has died and five others are injured after two vehicles collided with each other in Lanham on Tuesday night.

Prince George's County Police say two of the victims are juveniles.

The crash took place in the 7300 block of Good Luck Road near the I-495 overpass.

According to police, the injured individuals were traveling in a minivan that ran into a BMW car.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials transported five others to area hospitals as well.

The incident is under investigation.

