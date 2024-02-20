A Georgia high school football coach accused of strangling a woman to death in a Maryland home appeared in court Tuesday.

Carl Kearney Jr., 43, was ordered to remain in jail without bond.

Kearney Jr. appeared in front of a judge at the district court Tuesday for his bond review after confessing to police that he killed Patrina Best.

Her grieving family shared with FOX 5 that they are mourning the loss of a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and a woman who had a positive impact on the world.

"Ms. Best was a nurse who cared for others, who helped to preserve life. And now her life has been taken away in such a heinous fashion," said Prince George’s County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Best's family told FOX 5 that she and Kearney Jr. were friends from college, and he was helping her move things from her parents' home when the tragic incident occurred.

During his confession to police, Kearney Jr. admitted that he and Best got into an argument before he put his hands on her.

Kearney Jr., a high school football coach in the Atlanta area, did not turn himself in immediately. Instead, he left the scene in Best's car and traveled to Virginia, where he called police to confess to the crime.

According to State's Attorney Braveboy, the family does not believe Kearney Jr. was Best's boyfriend but rather two individuals who knew each other.

In a statement, Patrina's family describes her as "a constant source of joy and laughter in our lives." She was the daughter of a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer.

She was a Georgia Southern University graduate who worked as a travel nurse, specializing in the operating room.

"Patrina was a constant source of joy and laughter in our lives. She was guaranteed to be present for every birthday, holiday, and special occasion," her family said. "She was the light of our lives, and we will miss her dearly for the rest of our days."

Now, as the family grapples with this unimaginable loss, State's Attorney Braveboy assures them that she will work tirelessly to bring justice to their grieving hearts.

Patrina Best leaves behind her loving family, including her parents, sister, brother-in-law, niece, nephew, and her dog, Luke.

While her tragic death is acknowledged with great sadness, her family remains thankful for the positive impact she had on the world during her life.



