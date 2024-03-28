Family of Woodbridge mother found in trash truck raises awareness on domestic violence

The family of a Virginia mother who was found dead in a trash collection truck is speaking out for the first time, hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The victim’s child’s father has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

A week ago, Prince William County police officers were called to a home on Stevenson Court in Woodbridge after 30-year-old Taty’ana Cooks did not pick up her 1-year-old son from daycare.

Her family says Taty’ana's child’s father, who is currently in custody in connection to her death, strangled her.

Cassandra Cooks is trying to hold on to happier memories of her niece Taty’ana Cooks. She told FOX 5 that everyone loved her.

Cooks’ death, she said, is a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence.

Investigators say the suspect, 28-year-old Brendon White was found in Newport News driving her car.

Meanwhile, the young mother was found dead in a trash collection truck. Her family was able to find her body close by because she had a tracking device with her sister, and they tracked each other all the time.

"She was trying to help someone so that they could help themselves move on," Cassandra Cooks' said. I guess the red flags was, I don't know what he felt, in my heart I felt like if he couldn't have her nobody could."

FOX 5 was told they did live together even though Cooks’ family says they were not in a relationship.

The family says Cooks was trying to help her son’s father "move on." They've organized a GoFundMe here.