Family of Go-Go icon withdraws support for ‘Chuck Brown Day’ ahead of 12th annual event

article

The Brief The family of Chuck Brown is withdrawing their support for the annual "Chuck Brown Day." Brown's family cited poor communication, lack of professionalism and failure to follow obligations. Despite the change, the event will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at Fort Dupont Park.



The family of the "Godfather of Go-Go," Chuck Brown, has pulled their support for this weekend’s "Chuck Brown Day," one of D.C.’s biggest celebrations of Go-Go music.

What we know:

The family says their decision is about protecting Brown’s legacy. They are accusing event organizers of marginalizing them, failing to honor agreements, and engaging in behavior that has gone on too long. Because of this, they no longer want their support or name associated with the event.

The family noted that they would only consider returning if new leadership and direction are put in place.

Family speaks out

What they're saying:

According to Chuck Brown’s son, Nekos Brown, the family notified the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) in February that they were withdrawing support from the festival. The family cited three years of poor communication, lack of professionalism and a failure to follow agreed-upon obligations.

"When it comes to protecting Chuck Brown brand in general, it's a very big task that we have on a daily basis to do what we gotta do to protect my father's legacy," Nekos Brown said.

The family says the issues began when the festival changed locations.

"A lot of things changed when the event was moved from Chuck Brown Memorial Park to where it is now, and that was a big part of it. I can't get into details, but that's where it started," Nekos Brown explained.

Officials respond

However, DPR said the venue was changed because the event outgrew Chuck Brown Memorial Park, going from 1,000 attendees in its first year to more than 10,000 people last year.

DPR Director Thennie Freeman said the District has always maintained a positive, long-standing relationship with the family, making the news disheartening to hear.

While DPR respects the family’s decision to withdraw support, the event’s name will not be changing for now.

"Chuck Brown Day is Chuck Brown Day," Freeman said. "All of the Go-Go bands talk about how Chuck poured into them, and so our goal is not to be disrespectful at all, but just to pay homage to the music and culture that is Go-Go."

Despite the family pulling their support, the show will go on. The 12th Annual Chuck Brown Day is set for this Saturday in Southeast D.C. at Fort Dupont Park. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the music starts at 2 p.m.