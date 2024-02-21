A family is safe after they escaped an early morning house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 10200 block of Parkwood Drive in Kensington.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Family escapes flames of early morning Montgomery County house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the house. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said four occupants were able to evacuate safely. Piringer said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.