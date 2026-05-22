Former cop charged with soliciting a minor was mental health associate at special needs school

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The Brief Lawrence Lofzewski was arrested on May 21. Lofzewski, a former D.C. and Arlington County Police officer, has been charged with three counts of soliciting a minor. At the time of his arrest, Lofzewski was also a mental health associate at Rivermont Schools in Lorton.



A former police officer and current mental health associate at a special needs school was arrested this week and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.

What we know:

Lawrence Lofzewski was arrested on May 21, and has been charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, Fairfax County Police said.

The FCPD said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Lofzewski, saying that he had "posted disturbing online content regarding minors."

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Lofzewski, police said, had several online conversations with detectives posing as children, and he "engaged in inappropriate conversations and solicited sexual encounters."

The backstory:

At the time of his arrest, police said Lofzewski was working as a mental health associate at Rivermont Schools in Lorton, which serves children with emotional and developmental disabilities.

Before that, Lofzewski was a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. from 2019-2022, and the Arlington County Police Department from 2022-2025, investigators said.

What's next:

Lofzewski was arrested at his Springfield home and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

What you can do:

The Fairfax County Police Department is still investigating this case, and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.