Fairfax leaders propose adding express lanes to Capital Beltway

Fairfax County leaders have proposed adding express lanes to more than 10 miles of the Capital Beltway in an effort to move people faster, improve safety, and relieve congestion.

What we know:

The work on this proposal started more than three years ago. It requires the governors of Maryland and Virginia to work together.

The I-495 Southside study began in 2022, with public hearings held this year. The plan would add two express lanes in each direction from the Springfield Interchange east over the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to the I-295 interchange. From there, one express lane in each direction would continue to Route 210 in Maryland.

The toll lanes would stretch across 11 miles of the Beltway. The proposal also includes seven miles of new bike and pedestrian infrastructure and a bus line connecting Prince George’s County and Tysons.

What they're saying:

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says if nothing is done, projections show one-hour delays — Maryland to Virginia in the mornings, and the reverse in the evenings.

"The most important thing we can do to relieve gridlock is to give people options," said McKay. "And if we do nothing here, we’re going to be stuck with the type of gridlock we see every day at the American Legion Bridge happening at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge."

What's next:

In October, the Transportation Planning Board — made up of leaders from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia — will vote on whether to add the project to its long-term plan, making it eligible for federal funding. Preliminary estimates put the cost at about $1.5 billion.

VDOT says getting the project into the plan is critical.

"If you don’t, the parties walk away, and the next bite you get is when the plan opens again — which is four years from now," said McKay.

An initial VDOT traffic analysis found the project could move about 2,400 more people during peak hours. But officials say the plan could still see changes if it moves forward.