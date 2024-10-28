Fairfax hires private security guards to help prevent crime in busy areas

The City of Fairfax Police Department has launched a pilot program, adding private security patrols to its crime prevention efforts in the Old Town commercial district and nearby parks.

Through Dec. 22, private security guards from Alpha Security, a provider already contracted with the City of Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department, will patrol specific areas as part of a proactive initiative to increase visibility and deter crime.

This expansion follows the city’s ongoing efforts to boost safety in high-traffic zones.

"We believe this added visibility will help deter crime and create a safer environment for residents, businesses, and visitors," said a spokesperson from the City of Fairfax Police Department.

From Monday through Friday, an unarmed and uniformed guard will be on foot patrol in the Old Town commercial district from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, guards will monitor Stafford Drive Park and Draper Drive Park daily between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While the private guards won’t have enforcement power, they will work closely with Fairfax police officers, who will handle any enforcement needs.

The city plans to evaluate the program’s effectiveness after the eight-week trial and will decide on the future of private security as a resource in Fairfax.