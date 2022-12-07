Fairfax County vape shop owner arrested for attempting to sell marijuana

article

The owner of a Fairfax County vape shop has been arrested for attempting to sell marijuana, mushrooms and various THC products.

Police say officers were called to #VA SPARKS at 8727 Cooper Road in the Mount Vernon District on Monday morning for a burglary report.

Detectives discovered large quantities of marijuana, mushrooms and various THC products packaged for resale.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police)

The owner of the shop, Charan Preet Singh, 31, of Haymarket, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute.