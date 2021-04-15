Fairfax County to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Fairfax County is preparing to move into the next stage of its vaccine rollout plan.

Beginning on Sunday, April 18, everyone 16 and older will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Fairfax County will move into Phase 2 with the rest of Virginia.

When the County enters Phase 2, those eligible will need to use VaccineFinder.org to schedule vaccine appointment.

According to officials, VaccineFinder shows available appointments from approved vaccine providers across the county, including the Health Department, pharmacies, hospitals and some private practices.

VDOH: WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Clinics managed by the Health Department and some of its partners may not be listed on that site until late April or early May, officials say.

Everyone who is on the Fairfax County waitlist before it closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, will be contacted to schedule appointments within approximately one week.

Anyone needing assistance can call the state’s call center at 877-829-4682 or the Fairfax County call center at 703-324-7404.