Fairfax County teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a student 20 years ago

A Fairfax County teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young student more than 20 years ago.

The suspect – 51-year-old Marc Damon Cheaham of Woodbridge – has taught a wide number of schools since the sexual assault allegedly occurred, and police are concerned that there may have been additional victims.

According to investigators, Cheatham repeatedly forced himself sexually on a child repeatedly at Barden Elementary School in Fort Belvoir between 1993 and 1998.

They charged him with two counts of forcible sodomy related to crimes committed when the victim was under the age of 12; and aggravated sexual assault for crimes that were committed when the victim was under 13.

They also accused him of producing obscene materials involving a minor.

Cheatham is currently jailed without bond.

Cheatham was teaching at Holmes Middle School when he was arrested. He has also taught at: Mount Eagle Elementary School (1992-1993), Fort Belvoir Elementary School (1998-2000), Groveton Elementary School (2000-2004), Lorton Station Elementary School (2004-2006), Terra Centre Elementary School (2006-2010), and Newington Forest Elementary School (2010-2017).

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 246-7800.

The principal at Holmes sent a letter to parents in response to the arrest:

Dear Holmes MS Parents and caregivers,

Fairfax County Public Schools has been informed that police have filed criminal charges against a Holmes Middle School staff member. Marc D. Cheatham, a sixth-grade history and social studies teacher, is accused of crimes against a student who attended FCPS in the mid 1990’s. At that time, Mr. Cheatham was teaching at Barden Elementary School. See the Fairfax County news release for more information, posted here.

The employee is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

FCPS and the school are fully cooperating with police. As this remains an ongoing criminal investigation, any additional information will be released by law enforcement.

This news is very upsetting to all of us. The primary responsibility for FCPS is always the safety and wellbeing of our students. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment and we commit to swift action any time we are made aware of a potential violation of the trust between our students and staff.

Counselors are available to provide any support necessary for students and their families.

Sincerely,

Margaret Barnes,

Principal

Holmes Middle School



