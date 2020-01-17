Fairfax County substitute teacher arrested for indecent liberties, inappropriate contact with students: police

article

Police in Fairfax County arrested a substitute teacher Friday after receiving reports that the 60-year-old had inappropriate contact with several students at Glasgow Middle School.

Albert Keys, of Lorton, was charged with two felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian and one misdemeanor charge of simple assault for inappropriate contact with three students at the school within the last two months.

Police say Keys is being held on a $5,000 secured bond and the county's adult detention center.

Detectives are now seeking anyone who has information or who may have had inappropriate contact with Keys to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web.