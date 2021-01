article

A Fairfax County sheriff's deputy passed away earlier this week after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Cameron, a 16-year veteran of the department, died Tuesday in the line of duty.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Cameron's family.