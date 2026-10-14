Fairfax County seeks to cut red tape for local businesses facing hurdles

The Brief Fairfax County leaders are considering ways to cut red tape for local businesses. The goal is to make it easier and faster for small operations to launch and expand. County leaders are collecting public feedback on daycare zoning revision proposals before making a final decision.



Fairfax County leaders are exploring ways to streamline bureaucratic processes and cut red tape for local businesses. The goal is to make it faster and easier for small operations to launch and expand without sacrificing safety.

What we know:

At a community meeting, county officials presented proposed zoning updates that would simplify regulations for home daycare providers.

Under current rules, operators generally must obtain special approval to care for more than seven children in detached homes, or more than five in townhomes and apartments. The county is considering raising those thresholds to potentially allow up to 12 children, depending on the residence type and which proposal ultimately passes.

The adjustments would allow eligible operators to use an administrative permit rather than undergo a lengthy public hearing.

"With an administrative permit, it can be reviewed quickly and approved, and doesn’t require any public hearing," said Jacqui Kamp of the Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development. "So it’s a quicker process than the special permit."

Dig deeper:

The effort to reduce administrative delays extends beyond daycares. A recent county audit found that new restaurants analyzed in its study faced a median wait of 315 days to open.

In response, the county launched a fast-track program that can compress certain commercial building reviews to a single day. Officials are also organizing a multi-agency working group to tackle other procedural hurdles highlighted in the audit findings.

"We believe the audit found some things that we need to improve upon, and we’re gonna chase those things down," said Bill Hicks, Director of Fairfax County Land Development Services. "We’re going to kick off a work group across agencies to look at our processes and make meaningful change."

What's next:

The working group is slated to be operational by November, with officials aiming to enact all audit recommendations by August 2027.

County leaders said they will continue to gather public feedback on the daycare zoning revision proposals before making a final decision.