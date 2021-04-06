Fairfax County Schools expand in-person learning to 4 days a week

Fairfax County Public Schools are expanding in-person learning to four days a week.

Pre K thought 12 students, who school officials say are experiencing the greatest learning challenges, will be allowed to transition back to the classroom this week and next week.

By April 20, students whose families identified a preference for in-person instruction back in the fall and who are already attending two days of in-person instruction, will be allowed back for the additional days.

"I am thrilled to announce that FCPS is continuing to move forward with bringing back additional students to in-person learning - particularly our students who are experiencing the greatest learning challenges," said FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand in a statement. "Overall, we see this as very good news for FCPS students, families, staff, and the community and will help us prepare for five days of in-person instruction this fall."

Health and social distancing protocols will be in place.