Fairfax County police investigating death of 11-year-old child in McLean

Fairfax County police detectives are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child in McLean.

Police say the child was critically injured in the 1700 block of Maxwell Court. They were transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the death appears to be accidental.

Police say there is no apparent threat to public safety at this time.