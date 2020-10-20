Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County police investigating death of 11-year-old child in McLean

By FOX 5 Digital Team
MCLEAN, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County police detectives are investigating the death of an 11-year-old child in McLean. 

Police say the child was critically injured in the 1700 block of Maxwell Court. They were transported to a local hospital, where they later died. 

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the death appears to be accidental. 

Police say there is no apparent threat to public safety at this time.