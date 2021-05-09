Fairfax County man tried to stab mosque security guard, police say

article

A Falls Church man faces assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly trying to stab a security guard Saturday afternoon inside a Fairfax County mosque.

Now a leading advocacy group is calling on area mosques to step up security ahead of the end of Ramadan.

Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Lincoln entered the DAR Al Hijrah Islamic Center in Seven Corners and tried to stab a security guard. He pointed a knife at other people in the mosque before leaving. No one was injured.

Fairfax County detectives say they later identified and arrested Lincoln.

Now the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the country, is calling on area mosques to step up security in an effort to prevent similar attacks.

Advertisement

Muslims worldwide are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan on or around Thursday, May 13th. Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in Islam, and a religious observance including fasting, prayer and reflection.