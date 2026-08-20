The Brief FCPS rolls out added safety measures as the new school year begins Monday. Weapons screening and a new clear‑bag policy are coming to all varsity football games. Bus safety patrol camps continue, training students for emergencies on the bus.



Fairfax County Public Schools begins its new school year on Monday, and the system is rolling out several added safety measures.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said beyond the expanded cell phone ban and new student IDs, FCPS is introducing changes for Friday Night Lights football games. For the 2026–27 season, FCPS will require weapons screening at all varsity games, using the same devices students pass through during the school day. A new bag policy will also take effect.

Only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed, along with small clutches within size limits. Medical and diaper bags will be permitted but inspected. Backpacks, purses, fanny packs, tote bags, outside food and drinks, and sporting equipment will no longer be allowed.

Fairfax County making safety enhancements for the upcoming school year (FCPS)

FCPS began using weapons screenings during last season’s playoffs after multiple incidents of violence at games across the region.

The school system is also continuing its annual bus safety patrol camps. The Office of Transportation Services trains students who ride the bus to help lead their peers during emergencies, including situations involving smoke or a bus tipping on its side.

The training is critical for Virginia’s largest school system, which operates at least 1,600 buses making roughly 45,000 stops for about 180,000 students.