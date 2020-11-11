Fairfax County eighth grader becomes one of the first, youngest female Eagle Scouts

A Thoreau Middle eighth-grader has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in history, as well as the youngest. Katie, who attended Marshall Road Elementary School, completed the requirements in 19 months, the minimum amount of time possible.

She joined Scouting in February 2019 as one of the founders of Girls Troop 987. Katie spent her early years watching her brothers —who both earned Eagle Scout rank—participate in Boy Scouts and wanted the same camping and outdoor opportunities.

Katie and her brothers, now all Eagle Scouts. (Photo: Chris Hunter)

Katie leads the 2020 inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. To reach the Eagle rank, a scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, serve in positions of leadership in the troop and complete an extensive service project that the scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.

Katie earned 26 merit badges, served as the senior patrol leader of Girls Troop 987 (the highest scout rank in a troop) and designed and led a service project at Bailey's Elementary School, where her mother teaches.

Katie serves as the senior patrol leader of Girls Troop 987. (Photo: Chris Hunter)

With over 285 total hours of effort from the community over three days of work, Katie led a team of 50 Scouts and adults to install 36 planter boxes for the science department on the school grounds.

Katie still has many years of scouting eligibility since scouts are eligible to continue in the program until they turn 18. She plans to complete a trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch, Scouting BSA's high adventure base.

Ultimately, Katie hopes that her achievements inspire other girls to follow her example and that some of those girls will join her at Girls Troop 987.