Fairfax County EDA holding virtual career fair for recent grads this week

Finding that first job right out of college is rarely easy, but it’s even more challenging during a pandemic.

That’s why the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is holding a virtual career fair later this week, in an effort to connect recent college grads with opportunities in Northern Virginia.

“There are over 35,000 jobs open in our region right now. We are trying to connect the talent with those jobs,” FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins explained Tuesday.

Here’s how the New-Grad Virtual Career Fair will work: the event is being organized as a direct response to COVID-19. It’s scheduled for this Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m., is totally free, and it’ll include representatives from 13 companies, including Northrop Grumman.

Students first need to register online. Then during the actual event, they’ll be able to browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter the companies’ virtual booths, check out open positions, and have chats with company representatives, all in real-time.

The hope is it will help retain talent in Northern Virginia.

“I wish this was around when I was young because this would’ve been the perfect way to get that first foot in the door at a great company,” Hoskins said.

To learn more about the event and register, you can click here.

