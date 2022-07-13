Fairfax City Council votes to change names of 14 streets due to Confederate ties

Fairfax City Council has voted to change the names of 14 streets as a reconsideration of confederate names.

The city says they have undergone a year-long process of listening and learning, and now they're ready for action, following the lead of many neighboring communities who are navigating how to put Confederate history in context.

These are the streets that the council voted to change:

- Confederate Lane

- Lee Highway

- Lee Street

- Mosby Road

- Mosby Woods Drive

- Old Lee Highway

-Plantation Parkway

- Raider Road

- Ranger Road

- Reb Street

- Scarlet Circle

- Singleton Circle



- Traveler Street

- Stonewall Avenue

The council is directing staff to begin the renaming public engagement and selection process for the streets that have been approved for renaming.