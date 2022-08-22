Facebook group connects Montgomery County teachers with supply donors

Two Montgomery County Public Schools teachers are turning to social media for help to fill classrooms with much-needed supplies.

So far, the response has been overwhelming.

One of the teachers works at Damascus Elementary School; the other works at Rocky Hill Middle School. Both came together to create the Facebook group MCPS MD Adopt a Teacher.

It’s a private Facebook group that allows users to donate school supplies to the teacher of their choice. Bethesda Magazine first reported about the social media mission.

The page was created less than two weeks ago by Damascus Elementary School teacher Jennifer Wilson and Rocky Hill Middle School teacher Kate Stone. The teachers have reportedly received hundreds of connections.

The MCPS MD Adopt a Teacher group provides a platform for teachers to post the supplies they need and for the community to step up and get those supplies in the requested classroom.

FOX 5 asked and Wilson and Stone told us they thought of the idea based on a group made for Frederick County Public School teachers where their children attend schools.

They say it was so successful, and they loved being able to help their children's teachers out, so they decided to start one for MCPS teachers.

Yahoo Finance reports that a teacher spends on average $750 of their own money on school supplies for their classroom.