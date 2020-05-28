Face coverings required at Reagan National, Dulles International airports starting Friday

article

Starting Friday, face coverings will be required for all passengers at visitors at Reagan National and Dulles International airports in accordance with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's mandate, officials announced Thursday.

According to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) news release, "everyone should wear face coverings inside the airports and on airport-provided transportation, with the exception of children under age 10 and people with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face covering."

While going through TSA security screening, travelers wearing face coverings may be asked to adjust them during the document-verification process, officials say.

Travelers may also temporarily remove masks when stationary and at least six feet from others while engaging in activities such as eating and drinking, according to the release.

"Most air carriers operating at Reagan National and Dulles International airports also are requiring their customers to wear face coverings throughout their journey, including at check-in, during boarding and while on their aircraft," the release continues.

