FAA investigates air safety incident involving Trump’s Marine One

article

The Brief The FAA said Marine One and a commercial aircraft briefly lost required separation. An air traffic controller remained in contact with both pilots during the incident. The FAA said the president was never in danger and that its review remains underway.



The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an air safety incident involving Marine One and a commercial aircraft after the planes briefly lost required separation.

What the FAA said

The FAA said its preliminary safety review found a "momentary loss of separation" before the aircraft continued moving away from one another.

An air traffic controller was in contact with both the commercial pilot and the Marine One pilot during the incident, according to the agency.

The FAA did not provide additional information about how close the aircraft came to one another or where the incident happened.

Was the president in danger?

The FAA said the president was never in danger, citing an earlier statement from the White House.

The agency did not report any injuries or damage connected to the incident.

What's next:

The FAA said it is continuing to review what happened and will determine whether corrective actions are needed.

"We are continuing to review the incident and will implement any appropriate corrective actions based on our findings," the agency said.