Expand / Collapse search

Exploring Haymarket: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Zip Trip
FOX 5 DC

Exploring Haymarket: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. This week FOX 5 was in Haymarket, VA! The FOX 5 team was at Town Hall in Haymarket on Friday, June 16. Here's everything you missed!

HAYMARKET, Va. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. This week FOX 5 was in Haymarket, VA! 

The FOX 5 team was at Town Hall in Haymarket on Friday, June 16. Here's everything you missed! 

Haymarket 5 Must Stops

Steve Chenevey has the 5 Must Stops during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Taste of Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano!

Tasty dishes from Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano from our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Haymarket’s Junior Reporter

Katelyn was our Junior Reporter from our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Taste of Haymarket: Red House Tavern

Delicious food from the Red House Tavern during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Haymarket’s First Responder Friday

We’re recognizing the first responders during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Fun with B Lynch Entertainment in Haymarket!

Matthew Cappucci is having fun with B Lynch Entertainment during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Parrando's Tex-Mex Grill in Haymarket!

A taste of Parrando's Tex-Mex Grill during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Haymarket’s Forever Home Friday

Furry friends in need of a forever home with Yvonne Feustel from Must Love Cats Rescue during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Haymarket’s Hometown Hero

Captain Obvious was recognized as our Hometown Hero during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!

Transform Power Yoga in Haymarket

Get fit and flexible with Liba Spyros and Transform Power Yoga during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket!