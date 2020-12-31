EXCLUSIVE: Oxon Hill frontline healthcare worker carjacked ahead of the New Year

Carjackings are on the rise in Prince George’s County, according to the latest data from police. In 2020, there were 262 incidents compared to 93 in 2019.

The latest incident involves a frontline healthcare worker in Oxon Hill. The robbery happened on December 29th at 7 pm on Keenebec Street in Oxon Hill.

A man named Otmar Donald, who goes by OD, said he parking outside his apartment complex after a long day of work. When he got out of his 2015 silver ford fusion, he says two men with guns demanded his belongings and took off with his car. OD is a father of two kids, a minister, and battles sickle cell disease. He said this incident traumatized him.

"It was very stressful. Going on in my head was am I going to die? I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes. I was thinking about my kids. I just was thinking about life. I did not want it to end like that," said OD.

Inside his car was a book bag with a laptop, iPad, clothes for his children, and even an engagement ring! He was planning on proposing to his girlfriend. Unfortunately, he did not get insurance on it, but said he learned his lesson.

"Yeah, that was pretty big so kind of takes a step back, but maybe gives me the opportunity to get an even better ring," OD joked.

He is staying positive and so is his future fiancé, Chardonee Mason. She had no idea and was shocked to hear about it.

"He was like ‘babe the ring, the ring’ and I was like ‘what ring are you talking about?’ And he was like ‘the ring, engagement ring was in the book bag.’ And I’m like ‘okay, we’re not going to worry about it. Right now, you’re here, I don’t care, you’re right here.’ And we have to wait a little bit longer – that’s fine because I know he saved up for it like every guy does and at the end of the day – I still get to spend time with him," said Mason.

OD is a man of faith so he says he actually forgives whoever is responsible for robbing him.

"I don’t know why they did what they did. I just hope that they turn themselves in. Make this a lot easier. I’m glad that I’m alive. I’m glad that I’m safe," said OD.

OD’s vehicle has a Maryland tag – "9ds8790." He said there were two car seats in the back.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows something is asked to contact police.

