Ex-partner shoots, kills 2 people, 1 dog inside Dumfries home

Authorities say two people and a dog are dead after being shot by an ex-partner of one of the victims inside a home in Dumfries on Wednesday night.

Prince William County Police say the shooting was reported around 11:16 p.m. at a house in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace.

According to investigators, responding officers found two adults, a man and a woman, and a Pitbull mix dog who had been shot inside the basement of the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to area hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say the dog suffered significant injuries and had to be humanely euthanized as a result.

Police say the suspect, who was known to the victims, forced his way into the home before the shooting. They say he fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

According to investigators, the suspect had previously been in a relationship with the female victim.

A manhunt ensued for the suspect, involving Virginia State Police (VSP) and other law enforcement agencies.

Shorty before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported seeing the suspect vehicle in a parking lot of Dulles International Airport.

Authorities at the airport then coordinated with VSP and Fairfax County Police to find the car. They took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say charges for the suspect are pending. He was identified as a 24-year-old man from Woodbridge.

The victims were identified as Alyssa Trynese Gainey, 22, of Woodbridge, and Javon Alberto Williams, 24, of Dumfries.

Police have not identified a motive in the case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials say residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation continues.