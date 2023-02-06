Ex-DC Police Union Vice Chair charged with fraud over second job at Whole Foods

The former D.C. Police Union vice chairman was charged with felony fraud for allegedly working at Whole Foods while on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medgar Webster Sr. was arrested Monday for working at Whole Foods and for MPD simultaneously. From January 2021 to April 2022, Webster worked at three Whole Foods Market locations. According to an arrest affidavit, for more than a third of the time Webster worked at Whole Foods, he was also on shift for MPD. During this time, MPD paid Webster $33,845, including $17,407 in overtime.

Webster was investigated in April for allegations of sexual abuse at one Whole Foods location, after which his police powers were suspended and he was put on non-contact status.

