DC Police Union vice chairman under investigation

The vice chairman of the D.C. Police Union is currently under investigation and has been stripped of his police powers, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed with FOX 5 DC.

According to an anonymous tip, Vice Chairman Medgar Webster allegedly turned himself in to authorities on Monday for sexual assault violations. The tipster said Webster committed the crimes twice at a Southeast, D.C. Whole Foods.

FOX 5 DC was able to obtain a police report that confirmed one of those allegations reportedly took place on April 2.

MPD said Webster's non-contact status means he is still working but his police powers have been revoked, and he has no contact with the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.