Memorial service for Bob Dole: Everything you need to know

The late Senator Bob Dole will be remembered in D.C. on Friday with a Celebration of Life memorial service to honor the distinguished leader who devoted his life to serving the United States.

Dole's funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral and will be closed to the public.

A service will then take place at the National World War II Memorial and will be open to the public. The WWII Memorial held profound meaning to Senator Dole, who championed the Memorial’s establishment in honor of all who served.

In attendance will be Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Tom Hanks, Savannah Guthrie, the U.S. Army Band and others.

The event will be livestreamed on FOX5DC.COM and on our YouTube channel.

PROGRAM:

- 11:00 a.m. EST – Livestream of Robert J. Dole Memorial Service at National Cathedral

- 1:10 p.m. EST – Hearse with Senator Bob’s casket arrives. Program with remarks from Gen. Mark A. Milley, Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie begins. Senator Elizabeth Dole to lay a wreath in honor of her late husband