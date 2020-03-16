Episcopal Diocese of Washington suspends public worship services until May 16

article

The Bishop of Washington has extended the suspension of all public worship services within the Episcopal Diocese of Washington until mid-May.

On Monday, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde announced the diocese is keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent recommendation to cancel or postpone all gatherings of 50 or people for the next eight weeks. The suspension is set to end on May 16.

"Rest assured that if these recommendations are lifted--and we all pray that this crisis passes sooner--I will re-open our churches gladly. For now, I want us all to have sufficient clarity to prepare for what lies ahead, most notably, Holy Week and Easter Sunday without physically gathering in church," said Bishop Mariann.

