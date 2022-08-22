Emmett Till Alert System created to raise awareness of hateful incidents in Maryland

article

After a recent string of bomb threats at HBCUs and racially motivated graffiti incidents across Maryland, the Caucus of African American Leaders is launching the first-ever racial incidents alert system in the nation.

It's called the Emmett Till Alerts, named after the Mississippi teenager who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman, and the initiative goes into effect Monday.

The caucus said the alerts will raise awareness of hateful incidents throughout Maryland.

Apostle Antonio Palmer, president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County and senior pastor of the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, has seen his church become a recent target of two incidents of vandalism with racist graffiti within a months time of each other.

"We welcome anything that will ensure the safety of our community. We believe the Emmett Till project has the potential to save lives."

The system will operate similarly to Amber Alerts. Elected officials, clergy, civil rights groups, and the media will be notified.



