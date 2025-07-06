The Brief Elon Musk said Saturday he was launching the "America Party" after President Trump signed his historic spending bill. In a falling out with the president, Musk has been critical of the bill in recent weeks and said he would start a new political party if it passed. Musk said the party could start by targeting a select number of seats in Congress.



Elon Musk said Saturday that he was ready to launch a new political party after President Donald Trump signed the "big beautiful" bill into law.

Here’s what to know about Musk’s so-called new "America Party":

Elon Musk political party

Big picture view:

On Saturday, Musk announced on X, the social media platform he owns, the formation of a new political party.

The backstory:

The announcement followed a July 4 poll, where Musk asked whether voters wanted independence from what he called the "two-party (some would say uniparty) system."

Over 1.2 million votes were cast, with 65.4% saying "yes."

What they're saying:

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it," Musk posted Saturday. "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he tweeted.

The ‘America Party’

Musk's plan:

Musk tweeted that The America Party would target a few key seats in Congress, with the goal of keeping both the Republican and Democratic parties from reaching a majority in Congress.

What they're saying:

"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," he tweeted .

Elon Musk and Trump fallout

Big picture view:

Trump and Musk were in an alliance earlier this year, with Trump selecting Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to help cut federal spending. Before that, Musk spent at least $250 million supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign as the main contributor to America PAC

But the relationship came to a head in recent weeks when Musk started speaking out against Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, and of those who have voted in favor of it.

What they're saying:

Musk said the legislation would kill jobs and bog down industries, and that he would start a new political party if the bill passed.

Trump’s big beautiful bill

Meanwhile:

Trump signed his bill into law on the Fourth of July during a picnic at the White House. The bill passed narrowly through Congress, with Vice President Vance breaking a Senate tie.

The other side:

Democrats condemned the law, calling it a threat to health care, food aid, and the federal deficit.

