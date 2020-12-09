Expand / Collapse search

Elf on the Shelf patrols, enforces speed with Castro Valley CHP

By KTVU Staff
Daring elf hitches ride on officer’s motorcycle

Castro Valley shared fun video of the department getting into the Christmas spirit with elf on the shelf Chippie hitching a ride on a motorcycle. Video: CHP Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Police officers in Castro Valley shared a video of an interesting ride-along involving a daredevil elf who loves this time of year. 

The California Highway Patrol's Castro Valley division on December 7 showed Elf on the Shelf Chippie hanging onto the antenna of one of its officer's motorcycles. They later had a photoshoot.  

According to the post, Chippie was helping enforce the speed limit on I-580 and asking people to slow down to dodge the naughty list.

The elf even got his hands on a speed gun. 

CHP Castro Valley had a special helper keeping an eye on I-580 drivers. Photo: CHP Castro Valley