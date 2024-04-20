Electrical fire extingushed at elementary school trailer in Prince William County

Prince William County Fire and Rescue extinguished a trailer fire at Loch Lomond Elementary School.

Officials responded to 7900 block Augusta Road Saturday morning for a report of smoke coming from one of the school’s trailers. Upon arrival, crews saw a large amount of smoke coming from a trailer.

Extinguishment quickly followed, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the classroom trailer was not being used for instructional purposes but rather for general storage. There was no disruption to school activities.

School officials were also on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was ignited by an electrical failure within a wall structure.