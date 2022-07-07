Electric golf caddy batteries charging on bed explode causing fire that damaged North Bethesda home

article

Investigators say a fire that damaged a North Bethesda townhome Wednesday was caused when electric golf caddy batteries that were charging on a bed exploded.

The fire happened at the around 9:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said the lithium batteries were charging on the bed when the explosion happened. The explosion sparked a fire that was contained by residential sprinklers.

No injuries were reported. Piringer estimates damages of around $20,000.