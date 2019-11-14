Elderly woman missing from Leisure World located safe and unharmed, police say

UPDATE: Police say Caryn Nelson has been located safe and unharmed.

Below is a previous version of the story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old woman missing from the Leisure World community in Montgomery County.

Police say Caryn Nelson, from North Leisure World Boulevard, last spoke on the phone with family members around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. She was headed to the Silver Spring area for an appointment and was driving her 2011 dark gray Honda Accord with Maryland tags 15990CH.

Officers say Caryn never arrived for her appointment and her family has been unable to contact her since.

Caryn is described by police as a white female 5-fee-2-inches tall, 110 pounds. With gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or anyone who sees her vehicle is asked to call 911.