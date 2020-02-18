Elderly woman dies after rescued from house fire overnight in Northeast DC

An elderly woman who was pulled from the second floor of a house that was on fire in Northeast D.C. has died from her injuries, authorities say.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the 4800 block of 10th Street. Officials say the smoke from the blaze was spotted by firefighters driving to fuel up at a nearby gas station. The firefighters responded and called for assistance.

The victim was found on the second floor of the home. She was rescued but later died of her injuries. Officials say no working smoke detectors were found in the home.

The cause is still under investigation.