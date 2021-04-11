Eastbound Bay Bridge closed to one lane after vehicle catches fire

article

UPDATE (4:25 P.M.): One lane of the eastbound Bay Bridge is now open following reports of a vehicle catching fire. The total stoppage lasted about an hour.

Authorities say delays are starting about 2.5 miles before the bridge.

ORIGINAL: The eastbound Bay Bridge (US-50) is closed after reports of a vehicle catching fire Sunday afternoon.

One traffic camera show the backups on the bridge. Others show people walking on the bridge in lieu of driving their cars.

The report first came in around 3:34 p.m. Try to seek alternate routes if you can.

It's unclear for now what led to the vehicle catching fire on the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.