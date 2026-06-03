The Brief Early morning fire badly damaged a Prince George’s County home. Flames were showing through the roof of the two‑story split‑level home. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.



An early morning fire badly damaged a Prince George’s County home on Wednesday.

Early morning fire damages home in Kettering (Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Herrington Drive in Kettering. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing through the roof of a two‑story split‑level home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.