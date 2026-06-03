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Early morning fire damages home in Kettering

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published June 3, 2026 7:41 AM EDT
Published June 3, 2026 7:41 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Early morning fire badly damaged a Prince George’s County home.
    • Flames were showing through the roof of the two‑story split‑level home.
    • No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

KETTERING, Md. - An early morning fire badly damaged a Prince George’s County home on Wednesday.

Early morning fire damages home in Kettering (Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Herrington Drive in Kettering. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing through the roof of a two‑story split‑level home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

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