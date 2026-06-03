Early morning fire damages home in Kettering
KETTERING, Md. - An early morning fire badly damaged a Prince George’s County home on Wednesday.
Early morning fire damages home in Kettering (Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Herrington Drive in Kettering. Firefighters arrived to find flames showing through the roof of a two‑story split‑level home.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.