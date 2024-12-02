Early morning DC fires leave several out in the cold

Several people were left out in the cold after fires broke out at two homes in D.C. early Monday morning.

Fire officials say flames were spotted on the second floor of a home in the 800 block of Varnum Street around 6 a.m. The fire spread to the third floor of the home before firefighters were able to bring it under control. Officials say no injuries were reported, but four people were displaced.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire in the 800 block Varnum St NW (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of 8th Street where the first floor of a rowhouse was engulfed in flames. The fire is believed to have spread onto the second floor of the home. Officials say a woman was transported for evaluation and one person was displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified. Officials say the cause of both fires remain under investigation.