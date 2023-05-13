Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives master’s degree from University of Oklahoma

article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is armed with a massive new five-year contract as he prepares to enter his fourth season in the NFL.

And while Hurts is set for life financially, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist continues to progress in his education.

Hurts received his Master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Friday.

Hurts played one year at Oklahoma after transferring from the University of Alabama following the 2018 college season. He played for the Crimson Tide for three years.

In his lone season as the Sooners quarterback, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts is coming off his best season as a professional, leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where Philadelphia fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In April, Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension, which includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything. His grace, His faithfulness, His favor in my life. He is deserving of every ounce of glory," Hurts said at a press conference.

"I want to thank the Eagles organization, and really thank them for this opportunity – not only to lead this team but to lead this city. And Philadelphia is a very special place and a place that I want to be for a very long time."

