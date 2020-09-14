Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial honors accomplishments of nation’s 34th president

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial recognizing the accomplishments of the nation's 34th president will be formally dedicated later this week in Washington, D.C.

The memorial will commemorate Eisenhower's humble childhood beginnings and will pay tribute to his historic leadership as Supreme Allied Commander during World War II.

The memorial to the two-term president sits in a four-acre public park adjacent to the National Mall across from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. It features three bronze sculptures of Eisenhower, stone relief images and inscription panels featuring words from some of his most notable addresses.

