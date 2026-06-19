Dupont Circle closed for Pride weekend as National Park Service erects fences

The Brief The National Park Service has fenced up Dupont Circle. The closure comes just before this year's Pride celebrations in D.C. Officials say they raised the fences due to safety concerns from previous years' celebrations.



The District is preparing for this weekend's Pride festivities, erecting fencing around Dupont Circle on Friday.

The National Park Service says the fences are necessary for safety reasons. But those in the area say it will change the energy of the event.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of the Interior told FOX 5 that closing Dupont Circle this weekend is necessary to protect the community and the park, as officials try to curb vandalism and violence this Pride weekend.

Last year, officials initially announced they'd close Dupont Circle during World Pride, but eventually walked it back and let Dupont stay open. A few violent incidents occurred in the park and nearby, but it's not clear if those were related to Pride.

But the Interior Department said other incidents, like gunfire in 2019, $175,000 worth of vandalism in 2023 and juvenile fights in 2024 are all contributing to their decision to close the circle this year.

What they're saying:

Georgia Katinas is the general manager at Annie's Paramount Steakhouse, which has been a gathering place for the LGBTQ community for decades. She said her great-aunt "was the original Ally. Super ahead of her time, really nonjudgmental and really held her hand out to the community and said, ‘You’re welcome here, I love you.'"

Karinas called Dupont Circle's closure "disappointing," but said "it's worth preserving that beautiful architecture as well, so I hope the celebrations stay really positive and safe."

Vincent Slatt, commissioner of the Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commission, stressed the importance of losing the park during the celebrations.

"It's important because it's a free place," Slatt said. "It's a public place. It's not paying to go to a bar, buying an expensive dinner, paying for tickets. This is a free place for neighbors to get together and enjoy each other's company, and now we don't have that."

Why you should care:

For years, the Pride parade passed through Dupont Circle. Now, the route starts at 14th and T in Northwest, and heads down Pennsylvania Avenue.

What's next:

This year's parade starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and there will be a Pride block party in the community.

The National Park Service says the fences will stay up through Sunday night.