Dulles CBP intercepts 10 pounds of marijuana

Officers seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana in a Nigeria-bound passenger’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport on October 18, 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Via US Customs and Border Protection

CBP officers discovered the 10 vacuum-sealed packages inside clothing in a traveler's suitcase. The marijuana weighed about 10 pounds and six ounces, according to CBP.

Officers were unable to locate the owner of the luggage, and an investigation continues.

"Every day, Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport examine outbound baggage and air cargo to ensure compliance with applicable U.S. laws. Sometimes we discover illicit products, but intercepting a marijuana load crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Nigeria is quite unusual with the abundance of marijuana available around the globe," said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

Marijuana is illegal in Nigeria, and the 10 pounds seized would have a street value of about $30,000 in Nigeria according to CBP