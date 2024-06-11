Dulles Airport has the most expensive airfare in the country: study

In a year that saw the national airfare prices decrease for the first time since 2020, Washington Dulles International Airport has the most expensive airfare in the U.S. according to a recent study.

A study from FinanceBuzz found that the Washington Dulles International Airport average airfare cost was $488.40. That's $45 more expensive than the second most expensive airport – San Fransico International Airport at $444.59.

The least expensive average airfare cost was Orlando International Airport at $265.58.

FinanceBuzz looked at data from the Department of Transportation for the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. Their report calculated average fares from domestic itinerary fares. These fares only consist of the price paid at booking and do not include fees from optional services.

The FinanceBuzz team found that when adjusting for inflation, the average national airfare cost decreased 3.1% from 2022 to 2023. In 2023, the average national airfare was $381.32. In 2022, when adjusting for inflation, the average national airfare was $393.14.



