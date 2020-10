We’ll see cool temperatures in the DMV today, but it should stay dry.

Monday’s temperatures should be in the low 60s by late morning, but they will climb to around 70 this afternoon.

By midweek, however, we should see much warmer temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday see a high around 80 degrees.