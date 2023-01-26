Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police

article

A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road.

Police said the car was taken as the victim was leaving the mall.

According to investigators, the victim started his car and began putting purchases in the truck of the vehicle, when a 50-year-old man got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Officers eventually tracked the Tesla down in the area of Fashion Boulevard and Fairfax Square, and the man was taken into custody.

While investigating the incident, police learned that the suspect had confused the victim's Tesla for his own vehicle.

Police said the suspect's Tesla was found nearby.

The suspect is charged with driving while intoxicated and grand larceny.