Drunk driver who fatally struck Gaithersburg couple on Election Day found guilty

A Gaithersburg man was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, and multiple related charges after an elderly couple was struck and killed going to vote on Election Day in November.

Davinder Singh, 47, received his sentencing Monday inside a Montgomery County circuit court.

An investigation revealed that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Singh was driving his Toyota Prius west on School Drive when he struck and killed 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz, a married couple from Gaithersburg.

The family of the couple who was killed said the vehicle struck them while they were crossing the street to vote at their school polling place.

Singh was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was seen taking a sobriety test at the scene of the collision.

On the day of the crash, Montgomery County police told FOX 5 that the driver was not arrested and was not in custody.

Singh was indicted on Jan. 13, by the Montgomery County grand jury and arrested on Feb. 10, after returning from overseas.

"The defendant in this matter has a history of driving while under the influence and the family of these two beloved grandparents has suffered immeasurable loss," said State's Attorney John McCarthy in a statement. "We are grateful for the outcome of today’s trial and will ask the judge to impose the maximum penalty under the law at the sentencing hearing."

Singh faces up to ten years in prison and $14,000 in fines.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.



