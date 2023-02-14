Driver who fatally struck Gaithersburg couple on Election Day was under influence of alcohol: police

A Gaithersburg man has been arrested for vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol after an elderly couple was struck and killed going to vote on Election Day in November.

Davinder Singh, 47, was arrested on Friday. The lead charges were two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, which is a felony.

The investigation revealed that Singh was driving his Toyota Prius west on School Drive on Nov. 8, 2022 when he struck and killed 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz, a married couple from Gaithersburg.

The couple was crossing the street to vote at the school polling place.

Singh was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was seen taking a sobriety test at the scene of the collision.

On the day of the collision, Montgomery County police told FOX 5 that the driver was not arrested and was not in custody.

Singh was indicted on Jan. 13, by the Montgomery County grand jury and arrested on Feb. 10, after returning from overseas.